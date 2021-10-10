Election plagued by complex diseases: EC Mahbub

The democracy in the country is in great danger as a result of some severe problems prevailing in the country's election management, and a concerted effort from all is a must to revive the dying democracy.

"The state of democracy is in crisis due to the side effects of complex diseases impacting the election. A single doctor cannot save it. There is no alternative to forming a medical board," said Election Commissioner (EC) Mahbub Talukder in a written statement at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Sunday.

"It is imperative to bring the dying democracy back to normal life. We have to decide whether we want a non-democratic election or not," he added.

The election commissioner further said there was a risk of anarchy and loss of life across the country if there was no agreement on the election process and election management, which is not desirable in any way.

Commenting on appointing election commissioners, Mahbub Talukder said, "A law to appoint the election commissioners as incorporated in the constitution has not been formulated in the last 50 years. Although it is compulsory to formulate the law, all the ruling governments have breached it."

"It is undeniable that this law will be enacted if there is confidence in the establishment of universal suffrage, people's empowerment and democracy," he said.

"Legislation is crucial but it is impossible to make a law without the consent of all parties to establish a multi-party democracy," he said.

Mahbub Talukder also presented some recent examples of by-polls to express his disappointment.

For example, regarding the by-election for the post of ward councillor of different city corporations held on 7 October, he said that 20% of votes were cast in the by-election for the post of councillor of ward-73 of Dhaka South. The EC said people's aversion to election disappointed him.

However, 70% votes were cast through EVM in Rajshahi City Corporation's ward-9 by-poll. It demands further analysis to determine the unusual turnout.

In Chawkbazar ward-16 by-poll in Chattogram, all the candidates lost their security deposits and only one was elected councillor, he said adding that "this is a historical event which is unprecedented in the world".

He also said a new trend has been set in the election of Bangladesh as the newly elected councillor was in jail for two years in a criminal case.