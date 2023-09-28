Elections won't stop even if BNP does not participate: Salman F Rahman

The next general election will be held on time in accordance with the constitution, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said on Thursday.

"The election will not be stopped even if the BNP does not participate. Most of the parties are ready to participate in the upcoming elections," said Salman F Rahman during a views exchange meeting with the members of the Central Election Management Committee at the Nawabganj Pilot High School ground in Nawabganj on Thursday (28 September).

He dismissed the comments of BNP leaders claiming that foreigners do not want to see the current government in power in the future, labeling them as rumours.

"The only demand of the foreigners is that the upcoming elections in Bangladesh should be free, fair, and peaceful. Their demand aligns with the government's. The current government is also committed to holding free and fair elections," added Salman F. Rahman.

He also mentioned, "The opposition party has stated they will not allow the election to proceed. The US has stated it will impose sanctions on those who disrupt the election."

Salman F Rahman urged the leaders and activists of the Awami League to present various images of the country's development while seeking votes for the boat.

Salman F Rahman, lawmaker for the Dhaka-1 Constituency, expressed confidence that the Awami League will secure victory if they engage in door-to-door campaigning and approach all voters to seek votes for the boat.