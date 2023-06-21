Elections have been free and fair under the current govt: PM Hasina

All elections held under the current government have been free and fair, Prime Minister Sheikh said today.

"Elections have been free and fair under the current government. People's will have prevailed," the premier said during a press briefing on Wednesday (21 June).

During the briefing, PM Hasina informed the media about her recent visit to Switzerland.

She has said that Bangladesh wants to be a part of the BRICS coalition, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The prime minister said that a discussion in this regard was held with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Geneva (South Africa currently holds the BRICS presidency) last week.

On Saturday last, the premier returned home from Geneva, Switzerland after attending the "World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All" held on 14-15 June.