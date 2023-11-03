Elections cannot be stopped by arson: Salman F Rahman

The BNP and Jamaat cannot stop the upcoming national elections by carrying out violence and arson across the country, rather these activities will bring their popularity down to zero, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said on Friday (3 November).

Speaking at a rally in Nawabganj, he also said, "BNP leaders and activists can no longer be given any chance to carry out violence. Hand over those who are doing such activities to the police."

Salman said, "The ultimatum given by the BNP for the fall of the government on 28 October and 3 November have now been proved false. Rather, they are causing economic damage to the country by inciting strikes and blockades, and are also losing their acceptance.

"So don't mislead people with these fake ultimatums. People will not believe you anymore. The people of the country have realised that you [BNP leaders] are not qualified to run the country."

Pointing out that there is no opportunity to come to power by force in this country, the PM's adviser said, "Stop these [destructive] activities and come to the election. If you can come to power with the votes of the people of the country, we will congratulate you."

Earlier in the morning, Salman F Rahman inaugurated various development projects in Nawabganj including the Bandura-Nayanshree Bridge project and the Kaliganga river flood prevention project.