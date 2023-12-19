Electioneering on: Boat and boat everywhere

Dhaka-6 Awami League candidate Sayeed Khokon joins a Victory Day procession, atop an elephant, in the capital’s High Court area on Tuesday. He, along with his supporters, asked for vote for “boat”, the poll symbol of the Awami League. The procession created traffic congestion on the various streets in the city. Photo: TBS/ Rajib Dhar

With weeks left before the national elections, Dhaka's streets offer a telling glimpse into the campaign strategies.

In Mohammadpur, black and white posters hung across narrow alleys announce the Awami League's presence loud and clear. These posters, all featuring the ruling party's "boat" symbol and promoting candidate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, dominate the visual landscape.

A similar scene unfolds in Moghbazar, where Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, contesting from the Dhaka-12 seat, reigns supreme in terms of posters. Of course, the symbol "boat" dominates here too.

Not confined to Dhaka alone, the "boat" is overwhelmingly featured on election campaign posters throughout the country, making it challenging to spot posters of other parties or independent candidates following the recent symbol allocation for the upcoming 12th national polls, scheduled for 7 January next year.

Electoral posters in Mohammadpur. Photo: TBS/ Rajib Dhar

The visual supremacy of the "boat" symbol is not limited to urban centres but extends to countrysides like Ichhakhali's Rangunia, situated within Information Minister Hasan Mahmud's Chattogram-7 constituency.

Candidates and their supporters initiated their campaigns on Monday following the allocation of symbols. However, with fewer participating parties, notably the absence of BNP, there is a lack of activity from candidates other than those affiliated with the Awami League.

Leaders of several parties say that the candidates from the remaining 22 parties are participating in the election more as a formality, following the agreement on seat sharing among four parties, including the Jatiya Party, with the Awami League.

Consequently, these parties assert that they are reluctant to invest extensively in campaigning when the Awami League is perceived as certain to win the election.

Some candidates have also expressed their intention to launch campaigns and put up posters in the next 1-2 days.

In contrast, candidates and supporters of the Awami League emphasise that they want to make the election festive.

Election campaigns in Dhaka

On Tuesday, at least 10 out of the 20 constituencies in the capital were visited by these correspondents, with most areas adorned with posters and banners featuring boat candidates. The candidates and their supporters actively engaged with the community by distributing handbills and leaflets.

As the Awami League's Victory Parade unfolded, almost all candidates in Dhaka used the occasion for election campaigns.

Awami League leaders and activists partaking in the procession utilised various vehicles, including pickups, trucks, cars, and buses. Simultaneously, the boat symbol was promoted through resonant sound boxes playing various songs. Some individuals even rode on the backs of elephants to enhance boat promotion.

The precessions resulted in traffic obstruction and noise pollution, as they played loud propaganda songs.

Md Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, the general secretary of Awami Jubo League and the Awami League candidate for the Dhaka-14 seat, commenced his election campaign on Monday.

The campaign started at Shah Ali Mazar in Mirpur, where a substantial number of leaders and activists gathered in the evening, marching down to the main road for the election drive. They energetically chanted various slogans in support of the boat symbol, and Mainul Hossain led the procession, circling the road towards Gabtali from Mazar Gate along with fellow leaders and activists.

Throughout his constituency, the alleys are adorned with the boat's posters and banners, while no posters or campaigns from other party candidates were visible. Seventeen other candidates from different parties and independents are also vying for victory in this seat alongside the Awami League candidate.

Similar scenes unfolded in other constituencies of Dhaka. For example, Saeed Khokon, the Awami League candidate for Dhaka-6 constituency, organised a procession in his constituency, including Old Dhaka, accompanied by a significant number of leaders and activists on Tuesday. Notably, he was seen riding on the back of an elephant.

Throughout the procession, activists enthusiastically chanted party slogans and sought votes for the boat symbol. Saeed Khokon actively engaged with the community by distributing leaflets, appealing for votes and prayers in favour of the boat.

Saeed Khokon told the media that the support of the people of Dhaka is with him, expressing hope for a resounding victory in the Dhaka-6 constituency. Emphasising his party's vision for a "smart Bangladesh", he stated the intention to encourage people in both urban and rural areas to vote for the boat in the upcoming national election.

AFM Bahauddin Nasim in Dhaka-8 constituency and Awami League praesidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak in Dhaka-13 constituency also engaged in electioneering amid a celebratory atmosphere even though there is no opposition party to compete with them.

An Awami League activist participating in the procession stated that there is no time to observe whether the opponents have organised their marches. The plan is to maintain regular campaigning, reaching out to voters and soliciting votes. There are explicit instructions to foster an open and inclusive environment.

Nurul Islam, who operates a printing business in the Fakirapool area of Dhaka-8 Constituency, expressed confidence, asserting that there is no need to actively seek votes since the boat symbol candidate, AFM Bahauddin Nashim, is expected to secure victory. He admitted not being aware of the opposing candidate in this electoral race.

The Jatiya Party candidate for Dhaka-4 constituency, Syed Abu Hossain Babla, commenced his campaign with "plough" symbol within his constituency following the allocation of symbols on Monday. During the procession, activists passionately chanted slogans, seeking votes for the plough symbol, accompanied by "ploughs", musical instruments, festoons, and banners.

The campaign procession covered a distance of about three kilometres, passing through Jurain, Postgola, and concluded at Kadamtali Industrial Area.

Sherifa Quader, the Jatiya Party's nominated candidate for the Dhaka-18 seat, where the Awami League's candidate was withdrawn, conducted public meetings in various areas of Dakshinkhan on Tuesday, spanning from noon to evening. The official launch of her election campaign commenced with a visit to the Uttarkhan shrine.

"Boat" dominates outside Dhaka too

On Monday, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, the Awami League candidate for Chattogram-7 constituency (Rangunia), embarked on his campaign by crossing the Karnaphuli River in a dinghy and riding a bicycle in front of the Rangunia Upazila Awami League office in Ichhakhali.

In a prelude to their official campaign, Awami League candidate and Member of Parliament AKM Shamim Osman, from Narayanganj-4 constituency, visited the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal and Hazrat Shah Paran in Sylhet.

Dipankar Talukdar, the Awami League candidate for Rangamati constituency, initiated his election campaign with worship at Tulaban Navaratna Buddhist Vihar in the remote Marishya union of Baghaichari upazila in Rangamati.

Candidates endorsed by the Awami League are actively campaigning in Rajshahi. Notably, independent candidates affiliated with the Awami League are also participating in the campaign.

However, candidates from other parties were not seen campaigning with the same level of intensity, and the posters of other candidates are relatively scarce.

Actress Mahia Mahi, an independent candidate from the Rajshahi-1 constituency, participated in campaigning in Kankanhat's Pakdi union, showcasing her "truck" symbol.

Meanwhile, the Jatiya Party is set to participate in the election from six constituencies in Rajshahi, although their campaigning has not commenced as of now.

Awami League candidates, along with independent candidates from the party in certain areas, have initiated their election campaigns in Khulna, Brahmanbaria, Bogura, and various regions across the country.