Election won't be held as per anyone's prescription: Quader

The next national elections will not be held as per anyone's prescription, rather it will be held according to the constitution, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today.

"The election in Bangladesh won't be held as per anyone's prescription; it will be held following the constitution, keeping an election-time government like other democratic countries in the world," said Obaidul Quader, who is also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, while talking to reporters at the Secretariat on Monday (2 July)

When asked whether there is any foreign intervention regarding the election, Quader said that no one is intervening, perhaps some are giving suggestions and sharing thoughts.

"Many people are talking about fair elections. We are listening, we will listen. But there is no reason to think that we are under anyone's command or control," he added.

"We have heard that they will organise a one-party movement with the outline of 36 political parties. It hasn't started yet. It remains to be seen how many parties will remain. We have received reports that bargaining is going on among the 36 parties, who will get what," Quader further said.

He also suggested that those who raise questions about the 2014 or 2018 elections in Bangladesh should concentrate on their own countries' democracy.