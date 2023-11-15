Election schedule to be announced at 7pm today: EC secy

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal is set to unveil the schedule for the 12th national election at 7pm on Wednesday, said Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam, kicking off the process for the early January polls amid an escalating political crisis over the election-time government.

The CEC will address the nation live via Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar sharing crucial details about this pivotal schedule, Jahangir Alam said during a media interaction at the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Before the announcement, the current commission will assemble for its 26th meeting at 5 pm, focusing on decisions related to the election schedule and seeking final approval.

The EC secretary said, "Since assuming office, the present Election Commission has engaged with diverse stakeholders to unveil a comprehensive roadmap. Following this roadmap, the 26th commission meeting for the 12th national parliament election is slated for today at 5pm. Subsequent to this meeting's decisions, the Chief Election Commissioner will address the nation at 7 pm, unveiling the complete schedule for the 12th National Assembly."

When questioned if the environment was right for the announcement, Jahangir Alam responded by saying, "Commenting on political matters makes us uneasy. Nonetheless, we've consistently conveyed the Election Commission's belief that the current environment is conducive for announcing the schedule."

Meanwhile, security measures have been intensified around the Election Commission building ahead of the anticipated announcement, with additional forces from the police, RAB, and BGB have been deployed in the vicinity. Armoured personnel carriers and water cannons were observed outside the Election Commission office in Agargaon on Wednesday morning.

Political standoff

The announcement of the election schedule has become a contentious issue, marked by warnings from major opposition parties like BNP and Jamaat about escalating their anti-government movement post the schedule announcement.

The political impasse persists with no signs of resolution, as both the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP remain entrenched in their positions ahead of the national elections, which could be as early as the first week of January.

While the BNP and other opposition parties demand the ouster of the government and national polls under a neutral caretaker government, the ruling Awami League maintains the election will be held as per the constitution and under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On Tuesday (14 November), six Islamic parties urged the Election Commission to refrain from announcing the specifics of the national election until a non-partisan government is established for the electoral process.

The parties are Jamiat Ulamae Islam Bangladesh, Khilafat Movement in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Muslim League, Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, Bangladesh Nezam Islam Party and Khilafat Majlis.

Besides, Islami Andolon Bangladesh issued a warning that it will bring out a protest march towards the Election Commission (EC) building today (15 November) if the election schedule is announced without reaching a political consensus.

On 12 November, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam reiterated that the next general election will be held as per the constitution, regardless of "who's doing what".

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when both ruling and opposition parties held rallies, marred by widespread violence, in the capital.

The violence resulted in the torching of numerous vehicles and the unfortunate deaths of two individuals, including a police constable. The Chief Justice's residence also faced an attack, accompanied by vandalism at a police hospital.

These rallies, organised to press for a polls-time government, by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded political parties swiftly turned violent, leading to clashes with AL supporters and law enforcement in various parts of the capital.

FBCCI blames political impasse for hurting economy

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has expressed concerns, stating that the ongoing political unrest is dangerously edging the national economy towards panic.

The current situation is causing significant disruptions in the supply chain, production, market prices, exports, and the service sector, said business leaders associated with the organisation.

On Tuesday, the organisation convened a discussion involving business leaders from diverse sectors, economists, and former FBCCI leaders to address the current trade and economic situation.

During the discussion, leaders from different business organisations suggested that the FBCCI engage with the two main political parties, the Awami League and the BNP, urging them to refrain from activities that negatively impact economic activities. Simultaneously, a proposal has been put forth by business representatives to organise a nationwide peace rally with white flags.

Sources indicate that the FBCCI will review these proposals and host a press conference next week to articulate the traders' position on these matters.

US reiterates call for free, fair polls

Meanwhile, the United States, known for actively monitoring Bangladesh's political landscape, has been consistently advocating for free, fair, and peaceful parliamentary elections in the country.

During the most recent media briefing on Monday (13 November), Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US State Department, reiterated this stance, emphasising that the future governance of Bangladesh should be decided by its citizens.

Earlier yesterday (14 November), EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam dismissed the impact of a letter sent by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, stating that it wouldn't influence the timing of the election schedule announcement.

"The election schedule will be announced as planned. The letter addressed to the three political parties by Donald Lu will not alter the announcement schedule," he said.

Stating that the Election Commission (EC) is unaware of the letter's contents, he emphasised the commission's commitment to adhering to its established course, guided by constitutional responsibilities outlined in the roadmap.

The United States dispatched letters urging "dialogue without preconditions" between the three primary parties: the Awami League, the BNP, and the Jatiya Party.