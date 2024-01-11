Election results determined from a ‘high table’ in Dhaka: Moyeen Khan

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 05:26 pm

Election results determined from a ‘high table’ in Dhaka: Moyeen Khan

Moyeen Khan also alleged that the government seized the central office of BNP on 28 October through a crackdown

A file photo of BNP leader Moyeen Khan speaking at a press conference. Photo: Courtesy
The results of the 12th general election were decided in a 'high-level table' meeting in Dhaka, BNP Standing Committee Member Moyeen Khan said today (11 January).

"Who would get how many votes and who would be elected were decided from there," said the BNP leader at a press briefing at the party's Nayapaltan office this afternoon.

The leaders and activists of BNP broke the lock of the central party office's gate and entered the office this morning after a hiatus of over two months. 

BNP Standing Committee Member Moyeen Khan speaks at a press briefing at the party’s Nayapaltan office this (11 January) afternoon. Photo: TBS
Speaking at the briefing, Moyeen Khan also alleged that the government seized the central office of BNP on 28 October through a crackdown. 

Expressing concern over the state of democracy in Bangladesh, he said "Bangladesh's democracy is currently in a dire state.

"Millions sacrificed their blood for our democracy, not for this current situation. But the government believes in one party rule."

The BNP leader further said the people of this country rejected the government by boycotting the elections held on 7 January. 

Both local and international media reported that the election was marred by irregularities and it was not conducted in a fair manner, he said.

