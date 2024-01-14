Election pledges will be met soon: Salman F Rahman

Salman F Rahman exchanged greetings with the people of his constituency of Dhaka-1 on Sunday (14 January). Photo: TBS

The promises made during the election campaign will be fulfilled within a very short time, said Salman F Rahman while exchanging greetings with the people of his constituency today (14 January).

"Everything necessary to transform Dohar and Nawabganj into two model upazilas will be accomplished," said Salman, who was re-appointed as an advisor to the prime minister following his election victory from Dhaka-1 (Dohar-Nawabganj).

"I am your own representative. Don't you worry. I am always with you, just as I have been before," he added.

Salman F Rahman secured a second term as a lawmaker by winning the 7 January national election from Dhaka-1, defeating the Jatiyo Party candidate by a significant margin. Today, he exchanged greetings with the local representatives and residents of Dohar and Nawabganj upazilas.