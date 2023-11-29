Election is participatory even with BNP not joining the polls: Salman F Rahman

Politics

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 07:32 pm

Related News

Election is participatory even with BNP not joining the polls: Salman F Rahman

"Those who will not join the polls will be detached from the people. So I urge them to participate in the elections,"  Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said today

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 07:32 pm
Salman F Rahman submitted his nomination papers separately to Assistant Returning Officers in Dohar and Nawabganj on Wednesday (29 November). Photo: Courtesy
Salman F Rahman submitted his nomination papers separately to Assistant Returning Officers in Dohar and Nawabganj on Wednesday (29 November). Photo: Courtesy

The upcoming 12th Jatiya Sansad (JS) election is shaping up to be a  participatory one even with BNP not joining the polls, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said today.

"Except for two parties, all are participating in the polls. The government is working towards holding free, fair, impartial and participatory elections. Some political parties are not participating in the elections to question the development activities of the government," he said after submitting the nomination papers separately to Assistant Returning Officers in Dohar and Nawabganj on Wednesday (29 November).

"But let me tell them - no evil force can question this election. Because the environment for free, fair and acceptable elections has been created under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also said independent candidates running in many constituencies is a positive thing. 

"Those who will not join the polls will be detached from the people. So I urge them to participate in the elections," he added.

"I congratulate all the political organisations that are participating in the elections. Those who did not are invited to participate in the election. No evil force can thwart the elections," Salman F Rahman said. 

In response to the question of journalists, whether there is international pressure over the upcoming national elections, he said, "I will not call it pressure. The current government is not doing anything against the independence, sovereignty, democracy and constitution of the country."

He also said that a master plan has been adopted to develop Dohar and Nawabganj upazilas as modern and model upazilas.

On the way from Nawabganj to Dohar, the Member of Parliament of Dhaka-1 constituency exchanged greetings with the leaders and workers who had already taken positions on the road in various areas.

Later, Salman F Rahman handed over the nomination papers to the Dohar Upazila Nirbahi Officer.

He also urged everyone to vote for the boat symbol again for the sake of development of the country

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bnagladesh / BNP / Awami League / Bangladesh National Election / Salman F Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Disadvantaged groups are more exposed to climate effects and less able to recover from damages. A Bangladeshi family travels to a safer location as water enters new areas after the cyclone Aila hit Bangladesh in 2009. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Climate and inequality entwinement imperils us all

11h | Panorama
A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

1d | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

1d | Education

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

9m | TBS World
Critical operations for just Tk 20

Critical operations for just Tk 20

2h | TBS Face to Face
Taka appreciated officially, market reacts quite opposite

Taka appreciated officially, market reacts quite opposite

3h | TBS Economy
The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

5h | TBS Stories