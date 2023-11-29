Election is participatory even with BNP not joining the polls: Salman F Rahman

Salman F Rahman submitted his nomination papers separately to Assistant Returning Officers in Dohar and Nawabganj on Wednesday (29 November). Photo: Courtesy

The upcoming 12th Jatiya Sansad (JS) election is shaping up to be a participatory one even with BNP not joining the polls, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said today.

"Except for two parties, all are participating in the polls. The government is working towards holding free, fair, impartial and participatory elections. Some political parties are not participating in the elections to question the development activities of the government," he said after submitting the nomination papers separately to Assistant Returning Officers in Dohar and Nawabganj on Wednesday (29 November).

"But let me tell them - no evil force can question this election. Because the environment for free, fair and acceptable elections has been created under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina," he added.

He also said independent candidates running in many constituencies is a positive thing.

"Those who will not join the polls will be detached from the people. So I urge them to participate in the elections," he added.

"I congratulate all the political organisations that are participating in the elections. Those who did not are invited to participate in the election. No evil force can thwart the elections," Salman F Rahman said.

In response to the question of journalists, whether there is international pressure over the upcoming national elections, he said, "I will not call it pressure. The current government is not doing anything against the independence, sovereignty, democracy and constitution of the country."

He also said that a master plan has been adopted to develop Dohar and Nawabganj upazilas as modern and model upazilas.

On the way from Nawabganj to Dohar, the Member of Parliament of Dhaka-1 constituency exchanged greetings with the leaders and workers who had already taken positions on the road in various areas.

Later, Salman F Rahman handed over the nomination papers to the Dohar Upazila Nirbahi Officer.

He also urged everyone to vote for the boat symbol again for the sake of development of the country