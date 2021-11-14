Election is now a name of fear: BNP MP Harun

Politics

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 06:29 pm

The country's union parishad election has now become a name of fear, said BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid.

Addressing the 15th session of the 11th parliament, Harunur said, "A public representative should be elected by people's votes. But there are many legislators here in the parliament who came to power without any votes. Lawmakers are being elected unopposed." 

He, however, withdrew his comment after a while as lawmakers present in the session strongly opposed the speech.    

He noted that more than 300 chairman candidates were elected unopposed in the second phase of Union Parishad elections. 

"Whose votes led them into power? Why should not a re-election be held?" the lawmaker placed questions before the parliament. 

He also urged the government to withdraw the additional fuel prices hiked by the government recently. 

After delivering his speech, he walked out of the parliament.

The Jatiya Sangsad went into the session after a 59-day recess as its previous session was prorogued on 16 September last after only seven sittings amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

On 17 October, President Md Abdul Hamid summoned the 15th session of the current parliament, exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.

BNP lawmaker Md Harunur Rashid

