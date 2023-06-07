Election Commission not feeling any foreign pressure regarding national elections: CEC

The Election Commission is not feeling any foreign pressure regarding the national elections, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal today.

"We are not feeling any pressure. Our responsibility is to conduct the elections according to the law and the constitution. We are doing that," he said this during an exchange meeting with rival candidates competing in Rajshahi City Corporation polls held at Rajshahi Shilpakala Academy on Tuesday (7 June).

CEC said the EC will not hesitate to cancel the candidature in case of serious violation of the code of conduct.

"Law enforcement does not work for any party. If there is any problem on the election day, the polls will be stopped. Election Commission has such examples," he added.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Zafrullah was present as a special guest in the discussion meeting, along with Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib, Rajshahi divisional commissioner, district administrator and others.