Election Commission not feeling any foreign pressure regarding national elections: CEC

Politics

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 02:39 pm

Related News

Election Commission not feeling any foreign pressure regarding national elections: CEC

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 02:39 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Election Commission is not feeling any foreign pressure regarding the national elections, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal today.

"We are not feeling any pressure. Our responsibility is to conduct the elections according to the law and the constitution. We are doing that," he said this during an exchange meeting with rival candidates competing in Rajshahi City Corporation polls held at Rajshahi Shilpakala Academy on Tuesday (7 June). 

CEC said the EC will not hesitate to cancel the candidature in case of serious violation of the code of conduct.

"Law enforcement does not work for any party. If there is any problem on the election day, the polls will be stopped. Election Commission has such examples," he added. 

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Zafrullah was present as a special guest in the discussion meeting, along with Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib, Rajshahi divisional commissioner, district administrator and others.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh National Election / CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

1h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

5h | Panorama
The 500-bed, 12-storey Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is the country’s first specialised burn institute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

2h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

53m | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

18h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

21h | TBS SPORTS
Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection