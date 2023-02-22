By-election to Chattogram-8 constituency on 27 April

Politics

UNB
22 February, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 02:03 pm

By-election to Chattogram-8 constituency on 27 April

By-election to the Chattogram-8 constituency – left vacant following the death of Awami League MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed – will be held on 27 April.

Election Commission (EC) Secretary Jahangir Alam announced the schedule today.

According to the schedule, the last date for submitting nomination papers is 27 March, while the date for scrutinising nomination papers is 29 March, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 5 April.

Voting will start at 8 am on 27 April and will continue till 4pm.

Moslem Uddin, 75, a freedom fighter and also president of Chattogram South unit of Awami League, breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on 6 February.

He was elected as an MP on 13 January, 2020 – in the vacant seat following the death of former Chattogram-8 MP Moinuddin Khan Badal.

by-elections / Election Commission (EC) / Chattogram

