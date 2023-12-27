Election campaign: 11 Lakshmipur AL leaders relieved of posts

Politics

UNB
27 December, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 05:59 pm

Related News

Election campaign: 11 Lakshmipur AL leaders relieved of posts

It was also decided that they would not be able to be candidates for any party post in the future

UNB
27 December, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 05:59 pm
Election campaign: 11 Lakshmipur AL leaders relieved of posts

Eleven Awami League leaders have been relieved of their respective posts allegedly for campaigning in favour of independent candidate MA Sattar (truck symbol) in Lakshmipur -3 constituency.

A press release signed by the district's Chandraganj Thana Awami League President Abul Kashem Chowdhury and General Secretary Abdul Wahab confirmed the matter on Tuesday night. 

It was also decided that they would not be able to be candidates for any party post in the future. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The expelled leaders are Chandraganj Thana Awami League Vice President Wahiduzzaman Beg Bablu, Joint General Secretary Mosharraf Hossain Patwary, Treasurer Harunur Rashid Patwary, Labour Secretary Nasir Patwary, Cultural Secretary Humayun Kabir, Members Shamsul Alam Babul Patwary, Nurul Amin, Sohrab Hossain Rubel Patwary, Lokman Master and Md Jahangir Alam Khaled. 

Earlier on 19 December, Mandari Union Awami League General Secretary Md Masood was relieved of the party post. 

According to the press release, the expelled leaders were absent from party activities violating the party constitution, and involved in immoral activities. 

Meanwhile, Sohrab Hossain Rubel Patwary, chairman of Mandari Union Parishad, protested the decision through a Facebook post. 

Abdul Wahab, general secretary of Chandraganj Thana Awami League, said 11 people have been expelled on the directive of the district Awami League for being absent from the party's activities, violating the constitution, and involvement in immoral activities.

It is not our business which candidate they vote for, he said. 

Laxmipur-3 constituency Awami League president and current MP Golam Faruk Pinku is the candidate for "boat" sumbol. Mohammadpur Thana Awami League President MA Sattar is in the field as a strong competitor with him.

Top News

Lakshmipur / Awami League (AL) / Election campaign / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

10h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Andolon Chowdhury - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

BNF: 12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

10h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

10h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Goalkeeper Zico returns to the squad after the end of suspension

Goalkeeper Zico returns to the squad after the end of suspension

1h | Videos
What should be done to create an investment paradise in Bangladesh?

What should be done to create an investment paradise in Bangladesh?

52m | Videos
Top 10 earning stars of 2023

Top 10 earning stars of 2023

4h | Videos
Plans to construct a water treatment plant capable of desalinating 30 million liters per day

Plans to construct a water treatment plant capable of desalinating 30 million liters per day

5h | Videos