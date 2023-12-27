Election campaign: 11 Lakshmipur AL leaders relieved of posts

Eleven Awami League leaders have been relieved of their respective posts allegedly for campaigning in favour of independent candidate MA Sattar (truck symbol) in Lakshmipur -3 constituency.

A press release signed by the district's Chandraganj Thana Awami League President Abul Kashem Chowdhury and General Secretary Abdul Wahab confirmed the matter on Tuesday night.

It was also decided that they would not be able to be candidates for any party post in the future.

The expelled leaders are Chandraganj Thana Awami League Vice President Wahiduzzaman Beg Bablu, Joint General Secretary Mosharraf Hossain Patwary, Treasurer Harunur Rashid Patwary, Labour Secretary Nasir Patwary, Cultural Secretary Humayun Kabir, Members Shamsul Alam Babul Patwary, Nurul Amin, Sohrab Hossain Rubel Patwary, Lokman Master and Md Jahangir Alam Khaled.

Earlier on 19 December, Mandari Union Awami League General Secretary Md Masood was relieved of the party post.

According to the press release, the expelled leaders were absent from party activities violating the party constitution, and involved in immoral activities.

Meanwhile, Sohrab Hossain Rubel Patwary, chairman of Mandari Union Parishad, protested the decision through a Facebook post.

Abdul Wahab, general secretary of Chandraganj Thana Awami League, said 11 people have been expelled on the directive of the district Awami League for being absent from the party's activities, violating the constitution, and involvement in immoral activities.

It is not our business which candidate they vote for, he said.

Laxmipur-3 constituency Awami League president and current MP Golam Faruk Pinku is the candidate for "boat" sumbol. Mohammadpur Thana Awami League President MA Sattar is in the field as a strong competitor with him.