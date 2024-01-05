Election is being held under one person's will, results will also be decided by that person: Moyeen Khan

Politics

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 01:47 pm

BNP leader Moyeen Khan spoke to journalists during a press briefing on 5 January. Photo: TBS
BNP leader Moyeen Khan spoke to journalists during a press briefing on 5 January. Photo: TBS

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad Election (JS) polls scheduled to take place on 7 January are being held at the will of one person, the results will also be decided by that one person's will, said BNP Standing Committee member Dr Moyeen Khan.

"Voters are being intimidated and pressured in various ways in violation of the constitution," the BNP leader said during a press conference organised at his Gulshan residence on Friday (5 January). 

"They [ruling party] are threatening to cancel the ration card and voter ID card. Postal voting for government officials is being arranged unprecedentedly," he added.

Dr Moyeen Khan urged the countrymen to boycott the election.

BNP Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan and Begum Selima Rahman were present at the press conference.

