This election to be modeled after 2014 polls, but with voters: Speakers

The upcoming election is an extended version of the 2014 election model, which is taking the country towards an uncertain future, said speakers at a dialogue on Saturday.

Addressing the dialogue titled "Vote and Future," they said this is not an election but rather a game of polls, and everyone is failing together to stop it.

The dialogue was organised at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro under the banner of 'Writers-Artists-Teachers-Journalists' on Saturday, reports Prothom Alo.

Most of the MPs were elected unopposed in the 2014 elections. "The election that the government is going to hold this time is an extension of the 2014 election model," said Jahangirnagar University's former professor Anu Muhammad.

Speaking at the programme, he added, "What has been expanded in this model is the consideration of voters' turnout. It was not considered by the government earlier. This time they created a game of rivalry among themselves with independent, dummy candidates to make the voters appear at the polling stations. It is being said that those who will not go to vote are anti-democratic and anti-election.'

Anu Muhammad continued, "The government is not relying on the people. The government relies on advertising agencies, attacks and lawsuits, wealthy groups, privileged bureaucrats and intellectuals, and foreign powers like India, China, and Russia."

Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, said, "It is clear; the vote train has embarked on the track, and our government has boarded it. But where is the destination? I think we are heading towards an uncertain future."

"A game of election is being played; there is no election," he added.

Dhaka University Law Department Professor Asif Nazrul said, "Whichever party comes to power, they try to stay in power by controlling the elections. However, no one tried to stay in power in the past as blatantly as Awami League is doing now."

Asif Nazrul continued, 'It is true that the BNP could not make their movement a success. But the biggest truth is that Bangladesh is failing. Bangladesh is unable to prevent fake elections. CPB can't do it, BSS can't do it, Professor Tanzim can't do it, Anu Bhai can't do it, I can't do it. We are all failing together. And those who are establishing this fake election are winning."