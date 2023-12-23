This election to be modeled after 2014 polls, but with voters: Speakers

Politics

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 09:03 pm

Related News

This election to be modeled after 2014 polls, but with voters: Speakers

"What has been expanded in this model is the consideration of voters' turnout. It was not considered by the government earlier," said Anu Muhammad.

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 09:03 pm
Prominent citizens including teacher, economist, right activist address a dialogue on election at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro on Saturday. Photo: Prothom Alo
Prominent citizens including teacher, economist, right activist address a dialogue on election at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro on Saturday. Photo: Prothom Alo

The upcoming election is an extended version of the 2014 election model, which is taking the country towards an uncertain future, said speakers at a dialogue on Saturday.

Addressing the dialogue titled "Vote and Future," they said this is not an election but rather a game of polls, and everyone is failing together to stop it.

The dialogue was organised at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro under the banner of 'Writers-Artists-Teachers-Journalists' on Saturday, reports Prothom Alo.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Most of the MPs were elected unopposed in the 2014 elections. "The election that the government is going to hold this time is an extension of the 2014 election model," said Jahangirnagar University's former professor Anu Muhammad.

Speaking at the programme, he added, "What has been expanded in this model is the consideration of voters' turnout. It was not considered by the government earlier. This time they created a game of rivalry among themselves with independent, dummy candidates to make the voters appear at the polling stations. It is being said that those who will not go to vote are anti-democratic and anti-election.'

Anu Muhammad continued, "The government is not relying on the people. The government relies on advertising agencies, attacks and lawsuits, wealthy groups, privileged bureaucrats and intellectuals, and foreign powers like India, China, and Russia."

Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, said, "It is clear; the vote train has embarked on the track, and our government has boarded it. But where is the destination? I think we are heading towards an uncertain future."

"A game of election is being played; there is no election," he added.

Dhaka University Law Department Professor Asif Nazrul said, "Whichever party comes to power, they try to stay in power by controlling the elections. However, no one tried to stay in power in the past as blatantly as Awami League is doing now."

Asif Nazrul continued, 'It is true that the BNP could not make their movement a success. But the biggest truth is that Bangladesh is failing. Bangladesh is unable to prevent fake elections. CPB can't do it, BSS can't do it, Professor Tanzim can't do it, Anu Bhai can't do it, I can't do it. We are all failing together. And those who are establishing this fake election are winning."

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

14h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

6m | Multimedia
Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

1h | Multimedia
EV giant BYD is bringing electric cars to Bangladesh

EV giant BYD is bringing electric cars to Bangladesh

3h | Multimedia
“It is possible to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity for 50 years from the coal of two mines”-Engineer Saleque

“It is possible to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity for 50 years from the coal of two mines”-Engineer Saleque

4h | Multimedia