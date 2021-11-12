UP election: Awami League candidates dominate in Netrokona

Politics

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 02:33 pm

Awami League nominated chairman candidates have won in 17 out of 25 unions of three upazilas in Netrokona in the Union Parishad Election 2021. Rebel candidates of the party have won in four unions and independent candidates in three.

The result of Laksmiganj union of Netrokona is yet to be declared due to election violence in two voting centres.

In Netrokona Sadar, the elected candidates include Md Amzad Hossain Khan of Awami League in Kaliara union, independent candidate Mizanur Rahman in Medni, Md Abdur Razzak of Awami League in Thakurakona, independent candidate Ali Ahsan in Singher Bangla, Md Abdur Rauf Sabuj of Awami League in Amtala union.

In Barhatta upazila, independent candidate Md Mizanur Rahman has won in Sahta union, Awami League candidate Kazi Sakhwat Hossain in Barhatta Sadar, and Md Shamsul Haque of Awami League has won in Bausi union.

Awami League and independent candidates have won in two more unions each in the upazila.

Meanwhile, Awami League nominated candidates have won in all the seven unions of Atpara upazila.

