Election 2024: EU's exploratory mission arrives next week

Politics

UNB
05 July, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 10:29 am

Related News

Election 2024: EU's exploratory mission arrives next week

The delegation is likely to begin its visit on 9 July

UNB
05 July, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 10:29 am
Photo: UNB/FreePik
Photo: UNB/FreePik

The European Union will be sending an Election Exploratory Mission (ExM) to Bangladesh next week, to assess the situation on the ground ahead of the country's next national election.

The delegation is likely to begin its visit on 9 July.

The main objective of the ExM is to assess the "advisability, usefulness and feasibility" of a possible EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to the EU Mission in Dhaka.

This includes an assessment of the political environment and electoral framework, in close partnership and consultation with all relevant stakeholders - government authorities, political parties, civil society organisations and academics.

European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley had a series of meetings in the last couple of months including with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

In his meeting with Momen, they discussed the proposed deployment of an EU Election Observation Mission in Bangladesh ahead of the next election.

Momen welcomed observers from the EU and other countries during the elections.

The foreign minister reiterated that the government wants "free, fair and credible" general elections.

He informed the ambassador of the steps taken to empower the Election Commission to enable it to conduct a "free and fair" election.

Bangladesh / Top News

EU / Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

32m | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

19h | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

16h | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

3h | TBS World
Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

19h | TBS World
French riot at ease

French riot at ease

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake