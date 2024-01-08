Election 2024: Awami League secures 16 out of 20 Dhaka seats

Though Awami League (AL) was determined to retain all 20 seats in Dhaka, it lost three seats to independent candidates, who did not get party nomination, and shared a seat with their alliance earlier.

In Dhaka-4, 5 and 19, the AL's nominees were defeated by independent candidates. Among them, State Minister for Disaster and Relief Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman contested from Dhaka-19 constituency.

In Dhaka-4, independent candidate Awlad Hossain bagged 24,775 votes with truck symbol and defeated AL nominee Sanjida Khanam who got 22,577 votes in the election held at 77 centres.

In Dhaka-5, independent candidate Mashiur Rahman Mollah secured victory by bagging 50,631 votes with the truck symbol. He defeated AL candidate Harunur Rashid (Munna) by a margin of only 297 votes.

In Dhaka-19, with the truck symbol, independent candidate Saiful Islam got 84,412 votes while his nearest rival AL candidate Md. Enamur Rahman got 56,361 votes. Another independent candidate Talukder Md. Touhid Jung (Murad) secured 76, 202 votes.

The seats AL retained

In Dhaka-1, AL's heavyweight candidate Salman F Rahman defeated Jatiya Party's Salma Islam by a huge margin of 115,075 votes. He bagged 150,005 votes.

In Dhaka-2, AL's Quamrul Islam bagged 1,54,448 votes by crushing his nearest independent competitor Habibur Rahman who got 10,635 votes.

In Dhaka-3, the ruling AL's heavyweight nominee Nasrul Hamid defeated JaPa's Md Monir Sarkar by a huge difference of 129,864 votes.

Hamid bagged 132,732 votes while Monir got only 2,868 votes.

In Dhaka-6, Dhaka South City Corporation's former mayor and AL candidate Sayeed Khokan earned a landslide victory against his rival Md Rabiul Alam Majumdar.

Khokan got 61,703 votes while Rabiul only 1,109 votes.

In Dhaka-7, JaPa's Mohammad Saifuddin Ahmmed Milon was defeated by current lawmaker Haji Selim's son Solaiman Selim. AL nominee Selim got 63,817 votes while Milon with plough symbol bagged 7,308 votes.

Dhaka-8 AL candidate AFM Bahauddin Nasim secured a landslide victory by a huge margin. He secured 46,610 votes while JaPa's Md. Juber Alam Khan got only 880 votes.

In Dhaka-9, Saber Hossain Chowdhury from the AL secured 90,396 votes. His nearest rival Md Abul Kalam Azad of JaPa bagged 6,999 votes.

In Dhaka-10, popular actor Ferdous Ahmed, as a debutant candidate from the AL, got 65,898 votes while JaPa candidate Haji Md Shahjahan got only 2,257 votes.

In Dhaka-11, AL candidate Md Wakil Uddin won by defeating JaPa's Shamim Ahmed. Wakil earned 83,885 votes while his rival bagged 2,747 votes.

In Dhaka-12, AL heavyweight candidate and current Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal got 94,689 votes while his rival Khorshed Alam bagged only 2,219 votes.

In Dhaka-13, AL leader Jahangir Kabir Nanak won from the seat with the boat symbol.

In Dhaka-14, AL's Mainul Hossain Khan won by achieving 53,540 votes while independent candidate Lutfar Rahman with got 17,914 votes.

In Dhaka-15, AL's Kamal Ahmed Majumdar clinched victory by securing 39,632 votes while his rival from the JaPa, Shamsul Huq, got 2,044 votes.

In Dhaka-16, Ilias Ali Mollah from the AL won by defeating independent candidate Salauddin Rabin. Ilias got 65,631 votes while Rabin got 6,314 votes with the truck symbol.

In Dhaka-17, Prof Mohammad A Arafat was elected unofficially by bagging 48,059 votes with the boat symbol. His nearest rival from Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, Ainul Haque, got 1,380 votes.

In Dhaka-18, though the AL shared the seat with JaPa, its candidate, GM Quaders' wife Sherifa Quader, was defeated.

Independent candidate Md Khosru Chowdhury was unofficially elected by 79,085 votes while nearest rival Md Tofazzal Hossain bagged 44,909 votes with the truck symbol. Sherifa Quader got only 6,429 votes.

Dhaka-20 AL candidate Benazir Ahmed was unofficially elected with 83,709 votes. His nearest rival, independent candidate Md Atiqur Rahman bagged 6,413 votes with the scissors symbol.