Education, employment, election: the reforms JaPa to pledge in manifesto today  

The Jatiya Party will announce its manifesto for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections today, with special focus on the basic needs of the people, creating jobs and implementing the full-fledged operation of the upazila governing system, said sources within the party.

The party's Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu is scheduled to unveil the manifesto at 12pm at the Jatiya Party chairman's Banani office in the capital, in the presence of top leaders of the party.

The Jatiya Party's promises this time include a radical reformation of the country's electoral process and introduction of the provincial system, said top leaders of the party.

"Our election manifesto has prioritised reforming the current worrying state of the country's education and health sectors. Besides, there will be some new ideas on several issues – including decentralisation, development of marketplaces – which other parties may not even think about," Jatiya Party chairman's adviser Masroor Mawla told The Business Standard yesterday.

The manifesto has a slew of promises, including job-oriented education, special laws for the improvement of people's living standard, security of the lives and property of minorities, development of the agriculture sector and a market monitoring system.

Sources within the party said that the party's manifesto for the 12th JS polls outlines the goal of a smart Bangladesh, along with addressing the issues related to climate change and the renewable energy sector.

The manifesto also includes specific measures to deliver the judiciary to the doorsteps of the people, controlling commodity prices and preventing money laundering, they added.

As per sources within the Jatiya Party, it has finalised the manifesto under the supervision of the party Chairman GM Quader.

Earlier, Secretary General Chunnu said that the manifesto this time includes some issues which even the big political parties may not be thinking about.

In the 11th JS polls, the Jatiya Party released an 18-point election manifesto, including promises such as introducing a provincial system, upgrading the existing eight divisions of the country to eight provinces, reforming the national parliament elections based on proportional voting and establishing a full-fledged upazila governing system.

In addition, placing religious values above all others, providing subsidised fertilizers, diesel and pesticides to farmers, enacting stricter laws to combat terrorism, extortion and corruption, ensuring food security, reducing students' dependence on tuition by reforming the education system and stopping the coaching business were among the party's pledges during the general elections in 2018.

Most of these issues have been restored in the manifesto for the 12th JS polls, said leaders of the party.

A member of the party's Presidium, Golam Kibria Tipu, told TBS, "The main focus of our manifesto will be on employment. We want restoration of the upazila court system, and it will be kept in the manifesto."

However, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has not appeared before the media for almost two months amid the dramatic events over the seat sharing negotiations with the Awami League. Sources said that he will not appear before the media even on the day of the announcement of the election manifesto.

Asked about the matter, GM Quader's adviser Masroor Mawla told TBS that the party chairman is involved in all the activities of the party and will appear before the media when necessary.