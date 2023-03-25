EC's invite for talks a ploy devised by govt: Fakhrul

TBS Report
25 March, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 03:51 pm

File photo.
File photo.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the Election Commission inviting political parties for dialogue is a new scheme of the government.

"Sending letters from the Election Commission is a new ploy devised by the government as the commission does not have the power to do anything," he said while presiding over a discussion meeting on Independence Day held at Mahanagar Natyamancha in Gulistan in the capital on Saturday (March 25).

"The decision regarding the EC letter will be taken in the party's standing committee meeting", he said, marking the 52nd anniversary of independence.

Urging the Election Commission to work on issues need to be resolved, Fakhrul said, "Fair elections will not be held under this government. A neutral government should be enacted."

"Awami League is up for a planned new game like before," he said, adding that the western world does not want an election like in the past.

He further said, "The people, not the BNP, should be given the chance to come to power. They should accept a caretaker government and step down from power with honour."

