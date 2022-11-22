Economic, political crises push Bangladesh to serious trouble: Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
22 November, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 07:13 pm

Related News

Economic, political crises push Bangladesh to serious trouble: Fakhrul

UNB
22 November, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 07:13 pm
Economic, political crises push Bangladesh to serious trouble: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said Bangladesh is on the brink of collapse hit by both the economic and political crisis.

"The country almost reached the ditch. There is economic crisis on one side and the political crisis on the other. It's a critical moment," he said.

The BNP leader warned that the country's existence will be at stake if these crises are not resolved immediately."

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting former MP Rumna Mahmud, wife of BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, at her residence in the city's Asad Gate area.

On November 18, Rumana was injured in an attack reportedly by the ruling party cadres in Sirajganj while she was distributing leaflets to drum up support for BNP's divisional rally in Rajshahi.

Fakhrul hoped that good sense will prevail upon the government to take steps for holding a credible election by handing over power to an interim caretaker government in the country, putting aside terror and repressive activities.

In response to a question, he said, Awami League has put the country into such a deep crisis that it will not be possible to overcome if the election is not held properly and the public representatives are not elected properly. "How the country will run if credible elections are not held?"

The BNP leader said the neighbouring countries like India, Nepal, and Pakistan have many problems, but they are holding inclusive and acceptable elections and their political parties have confidence in their electoral systems and processes.

"There is an election atmosphere even in Pakistan.  Unfortunately, we couldn't do that.  Awami League has created this crisis to perpetuate power," Fakhrul bemoaned.

He accused the government of establishing a reign of terror across the country to hang on to power. "Awami League can't sustain in power without resorting to terrorism. They can't tolerate their opponents and they want to eliminate their opponents through terror acts.  They cannot rule without terror and- this is their old habit."

About the militant snatching incident in the capital, the BNP leader said it has exposed the 'state of Awami League's weak governance.

"We see thieves, thefts, hooliganism, and clashes everywhere.  They (police) are doing so many things and they shot a day labourer. But how did the militants disappear in front of them (police)."

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

6h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

6h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

8h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Offers on Samsung products marking Football World Cup

Offers on Samsung products marking Football World Cup

3h | Videos
Argentina's World Cup mission begins

Argentina's World Cup mission begins

4h | Videos
Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

6h | Videos
Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering