Economic growth amid global recession is possible under PM's leadership: Quader

Politics

BSS
05 January, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 08:03 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, maintaining the country's economic growth is possible despite global economic recession.

"Bangladesh has progressed in all socioeconomic indicators as the Bengalee nation continues its support to Sheikh Hasina in her fight against the anti-democratic activities, conspiracies and plots of BNP-Jamaat evil alliance," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the metrorail service, one of the main means of modern communication, as a New Year gift.

He said due to skilled leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been promoted to a developing country from a least developed country one.

Big projects like Padma Bridge have been implemented, while one mega project is being completed, he said.

The AL general secretary said the 5 January is the day of victory of the democracy-, peace- and freedom-loving Bengalee nation as the country's people got united on that day in the march of development and prosperity with a strong vow to protect the country's constitution, sovereignty and democracy.

He said 5 January, 2014 is a memorable day in the march of democracy." On that day, the 10th National Parliamentary Election was held to continue the constitutional trend of the country and to uphold the trend of establishing and developing the people's rights to vote. The importance of this day is immense in establishing the rule of law in the country," he added.

Quader said 5 January was the day of creating a unique example of democracy loving people not bowing down to terrorism and anarchy.

"It proved once again that the rights of the brave Bangalees to vote cannot be stopped by terrorism and sabotage. Due to the active participation of the people, the BNP-Jamaat evil alliance could not halt the 10th national general elections held on 5 January, 2014 through strikes, blockades, bombings and arson attacks," he said.

The country's people sustained democratic progress by exercising their voting rights in the elections while they voted in favor of the development and progress of the successful statesman Sheikh Hasina, the AL general secretary said.

He said BNP, which was born in the womb of dictatorship, seized the state power through conspiracies and blockade of democracy.

Assuming power, the BNP made corruption, terrorism and looting rampant and it institutionalised extremism apart from patronising militancy, Quader said.

He said since its inception, BNP has been nurturing anti-ideal and anti-value customs of democracy.

That is why the country's people unanimously rejected the party in the 2008 elections due to ill-politics and misrules and the Awami League achieved an absolute victory in the polls, the AL general secretary said.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

