EC to write to president to keep hold of NID services

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 05:13 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir has said that the Election Commission will write a letter to President Abdul Hamid over keeping all NID services under its authority instead of the home ministry.

"The Election Commission Officers Association (BECOA) wrote an application to us. We will forward it to the president," he said while talking to reporters at his office in Agargaon.

As for the commission's wish to retain authority over the NID services, he said, "We would prefer to have this under our control. But we have to remain impartial. The commission wants to work with everyone."

Mentioning that the commission entrusts the president to make the right call, he said, "The president, as the head of the state, is our guardian. Whatever he decides will be in our best interest."

Pointing out that the Election Commission has been issuing NIDs since 2006, he said, "We have had a lot of experience with this. There is a trained workforce. If the authority remains here, there is no chance of facing new challenges.

"If it is taken away, the government will have to build manpower and technical infrastructure all over again. It will be costly and time consuming."

When asked if there will be any impact on the elections if the government takes over the NID services, Alamgir said, "We have given it as a voter ID card. Later it was labelled as a National Identity Card. The commission will issue voter cards if the government transfers the authority of national identification services from the commission to the home ministry."

