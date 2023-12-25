EC warns Shakib Al Hasan, another candidate over polls code violation

The Election Commission (EC) has warned Shakib Al Hasan, cricketer and Awami League candidate for Magura-1, and SM Newaz Morshed, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement candidate for Khulna-6, over violations of the electoral code of conduct.

The commission issued a letter, signed by Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman, to them in this regard on Monday (25 December).

Both of them were previously served show cause notices by the commission over polls code violation.

In its warning letter, the EC said Shakib Al Hasan entered Magura city with a convoy of vehicles in a showdown from Karmakhali area on 29 November and joined a civic mass reception, causing obstruction to the movement of people, which violated the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008.

He has been warned to refrain from such actions in future.

On the other hand, Newaz Morshed staged a showdown and held a procession at Koira Bazar with more than a thousand people, causing disruption to the movement of the public.

His actions violated the provisions of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008, according to the commission.