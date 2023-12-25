EC warns Shakib Al Hasan, another candidate over polls code violation

Politics

TBS Report 
25 December, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 08:28 pm

Related News

EC warns Shakib Al Hasan, another candidate over polls code violation

Both of them were previously served show cause notices by the commission over polls code violation.

TBS Report 
25 December, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 08:28 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Election Commission (EC) has warned Shakib Al Hasan, cricketer and Awami League candidate for Magura-1, and SM Newaz Morshed, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement candidate for Khulna-6, over violations of the electoral code of conduct.

The commission issued a letter, signed by Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman, to them in this regard on Monday (25 December).

Both of them were previously served show cause notices by the commission over polls code violation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In its warning letter, the EC said Shakib Al Hasan entered Magura city with a convoy of vehicles in a showdown from Karmakhali area on 29 November and joined a civic mass reception, causing obstruction to the movement of people, which violated the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008.

He has been warned to refrain from such actions in future.

On the other hand, Newaz Morshed staged a showdown and held a procession at Koira Bazar with more than a thousand people, causing disruption to the movement of the public.

His actions violated the provisions of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008, according to the commission.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Shakib al Hasan / Election Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

A congruous mosaic of merry and unity

4h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Christmas in Bangladesh: A transposing jingle bells of memories

2h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Jingle Bells: The tune of fall holidays

6h | Features
Photo: Collected

Bang for your buck: Top 3 home theatres of 2023

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The income from exporting fish scales is about Tk 300 crores

The income from exporting fish scales is about Tk 300 crores

40m | Videos
ODI Cricket of 2023 in numbers

ODI Cricket of 2023 in numbers

3h | Videos
“To address the energy crisis, it is essential to enhance both political will and efficiency”-Experts

“To address the energy crisis, it is essential to enhance both political will and efficiency”-Experts

5h | Videos
Bethlehem is in shambles even in Christmas!

Bethlehem is in shambles even in Christmas!

6h | Videos