EC wants 1,904 more executive magistrates in 8 divisions to carry out electoral duties

The Election Commission (EC) has asked for 1,904 more executive magistrates in eight divisions to perform duty in the polling field.

On Thursday (28 December), the commission sent a letter to the Ministry of Public Administration, requesting necessary action for the appointment.

The letter, signed by EC Deputy Secretary Md Atiar Rahman, outlined that in addition to enforcing the adherence to the code of conduct leading up to the polls, the executive magistrates are required to stay on the field from 5-9 January.

For five days till 9 January executive magistrates, along with the teams of the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB), Bangladesh Coast Guard and Bangladesh Armed Forces, will need to be deployed for overall maintenance of law and order in the constituencies.

In the letter given to the senior secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, it is further said that

Currently, 1,162 executive magistrates are employed in eight divisions.

Besides, 754 executive magistrates are employed in mobile courts to enforce the electoral code of conduct.

As per the EC's request for the 1,904 executive magistrates, 388 are required for Dhaka, 126 for Mymensingh, 376 for Chattogram, 144 for Sylhet, 219 for Rajshahi, 186 for Barishal, 183 for Khulna and 282 for Rangpur.

As per the letter, the executive magistrates will be appointed according to the district magistrates' demand.

They will be trained in two batches – on 31 December and 2 January – at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center.