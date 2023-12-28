EC wants 1,904 more executive magistrates in 8 divisions to carry out electoral duties

Politics

TBS Report
28 December, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 04:27 pm

Related News

EC wants 1,904 more executive magistrates in 8 divisions to carry out electoral duties

TBS Report
28 December, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 04:27 pm
A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has asked for 1,904 more executive magistrates in eight divisions to perform duty in the polling field. 

On Thursday (28 December), the commission sent a letter to the Ministry of Public Administration, requesting necessary action for the appointment.

The letter, signed by EC Deputy Secretary Md Atiar Rahman, outlined that in addition to enforcing the adherence to the code of conduct leading up to the polls, the executive magistrates are required to stay on the field from 5-9 January.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

For five days till 9 January executive magistrates, along with the teams of the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB), Bangladesh Coast Guard and Bangladesh Armed Forces, will need to be deployed for overall maintenance of law and order in the constituencies.

In the letter given to the senior secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, it is further said that 

Currently, 1,162 executive magistrates are employed in eight divisions.

Besides, 754 executive magistrates are employed in mobile courts to enforce the electoral code of conduct. 

As per the EC's request for the 1,904 executive magistrates, 388 are required for Dhaka, 126 for Mymensingh, 376 for Chattogram, 144 for Sylhet, 219 for Rajshahi, 186 for Barishal, 183 for Khulna and 282 for Rangpur.

As per the letter, the executive magistrates will be appointed according to the district magistrates' demand. 

They will be trained in two batches – on 31 December and 2 January – at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center.

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / executive magistrate / JS polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

2h | Features
Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

A ‘scary elephant encounter’: What it says about trekking through wildlife sanctuaries

2h | Earth
In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

8h | Panorama
Members of the Trinomool BNP sit at the party’s central office, which is also the chamber of the party founder late Barrister Nazmul Huda. A picture of him with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia hangs on the wall of the office. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Trinomool BNP: A mix of new faces and old loyalists

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

NBR orders importers to submit monthly records to customs

NBR orders importers to submit monthly records to customs

2h | Videos
Brazil could face suspension

Brazil could face suspension

19h | Videos
Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

8h | Videos
People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

20h | Videos