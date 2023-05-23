EC to use highest number of CCTVs in high voltage Gazipur polls

EC to use highest number of CCTVs in high voltage Gazipur polls

The Election Commission is going to use the highest number CCTV cameras in Gazipur since the organisation started using this in Gaibandha election as part of security measures.

Approximately 4,447 closed circuit cameras are being used in the Gazipur City Corporation election. The number of cameras will depend on center size, booth number and its view.

There are 480 centers in the polls with 3,497 polling booths.

Another thing is that the Gazipur city election is the biggest and most talked about election for the current EC after it assumed office on 28 February 2022.

The polls have also been termed as a high voltage election and a test case for the EC before the national election.

On 20 May, at a view exchange meeting with the presiding officers EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said, the Election Commission (EC) is considering the election of five city corporations as a trial for the upcoming national election.

Earlier on 10 May, at another view exchange meeting with the contestants of the city polls in Gazipur, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said, "Gazipur City Corporation election is very important to us. Because there will be general elections in the future. Before this, we think that an election of such a large scale will carry a lot of national importance. That is why the Gazipur election should be a model."

CCTV / Election Commission (EC) / Gazipur city polls

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

