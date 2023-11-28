EC takes all steps to hold fair elections: Alamgir

The Election Commission (EC) is taking all kinds of steps to hold fair and acceptable elections, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said today.

"The commission has taken all kinds of preparations to make the election fair. Voter lists and polling stations have been prepared while election equipment is arranged for holding polls," he said while talking to the reporters after holding discussions with the returning officers and members of the law enforcement agencies in the conference room of Madaripur district administration.

Noting that the training of returning officers has been completed, he said views are being exchanged with those who will perform the duty of returning officers and law enforcement in various districts.

He said the executive magistrate will remain in the field to enforce the electoral code of conduct.

As the army was deployed in the previous national elections, there is a possibility of army deployment in this parliamentary election, he added.

"No final decision has been made yet. However, the commission is taking preparations accordingly," he continued.

Mentioning that EC has received the list of foreigners who will come as observers in the election, the Election Commissioner stated that no one has yet said that foreigners will not come to observe the election.

Noting that there is no pressure from the outside world if the BNP does not come to the election, he said it is the decision of a party whether it will join polls or not.

"This decision cannot be imposed on others. In the light of past experiences, all political parties do not usually participate in an election in reality," he said.

The BNP is being invited to participate in the elections, he said, adding that still sincere efforts are underway.

"Not only BNP, 44 other political parties were invited by the Commission to participate in the national parliamentary elections," he added.