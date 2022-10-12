EC suspends Gaibandha-5 by-polls as 'situation goes out of control'

The Election Commission (EC) has suspended the by-election to the Gaibandha-5 constituency following allegations of vote rigging through electronic voting machines (EVM) and driving opposition polling agents out of voting centres.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal made the announcement on Wednesday (12 October), some hours after saying that the by-election has "gone out of control."

The CEC explained that the voting was not being carried out in an orderly fashion.

"We could all see that the situation spun way out of control. You [the journalists] could see for yourself that there were people coming in and out of polling booths," Kazi Habibul told the reporters.

"However, we cannot immediately ascertain why this is happening," he further said, adding, "We can call those who don't obey the law, break rules, 'robbers and miscreants.' We all must abide by the law."

"The commission has the constitutional authority to call off elections. The EC cannot possibly organise free and fair polls if everyone keeps going awry," he added.

Regarding the poll suspension, CEC Awal said, "Voting started in the morning. A polling station with CCTV cameras has been set up in the election commission building. While observing the polls, we noticed irregularities in voting from the very beginning such as more than one entering secret rooms for casting votes."

"Helping or forcing voters to cast their votes by illegal entry has been quite obvious – which is beyond the rule. Even a handful of polling agents were seen wearing clothes decorated with party symbols. Women agents were wearing the same type of saree and veil which is against the election code of conduct," said Awal.

The CEC said due to such rampant irregularities and malpractices, they had stopped taking votes from three centres first.

"Before leaving the voting room, I myself suspended the polls in 43 centres before 12:30 pm – 16 in the second phase, 12 in the third phase, and lastly nine voting centres in the fourth phase.

He said the election officers were observing the overall process from their control panel.

"We noticed that CCTV cameras have been disconnected in many centres, due to which we could not collect data from those places. Thus, the officers closed the polls in an additional seven centres."

A returning officer also had to close the polls of a centre, he informed.

"We then continue to discuss and analyse the matter with all the members of the commission and realise that closing the polls of 51 centres is not going to give a fruitful outcome."

At this stage, as per section 91 of The Representation of the People Order, 1972, the election commission had to terminate the voting procedure completely.

"It seems to us that polling has gone out of control, with one party or a rival candidate influencing it. In our opinion, fair elections are not possible. In this situation, with the power bestowed upon the EC, we decided to completely terminate the voting for the constituency," said Awal.

The Election Commission thus called off the entire election procedure for the Gaibandha-5 constituency.

"There is no voting anymore. Later we will see what to do according to the rules. The commission will sit and decide," the CEC added.

Former Election Commissioner Shah Nawaz said the Election Commission can call off the election if it feels that polling is not being conducted fairly.

"The Commission has the legal right to make that decision. If the election gets out of control and there are irregularities and problems, it should be closed. They did the right thing. This commission showed courage and made history by ending such elections for the first time," he told The Business Standard.

When asked if this decision would boost political parties' confidence, he said, "Confidence never comes with one incident. Political parties will gain confidence if such incidents are repeated. However, the Election Commission has done a good job. They should be commended for this."

All four opposition candidates, including Jatiya Party (JaPa), boycotted the by-polls alleging vote rigging and voters being thrown out of the centres.

They announced their withdrawal from the election in a joint press conference Wednesday (12 October).

The four boycotting candidates are - HM Golam Shaheed Ranju from Jatiya Party, Jahangir Alam, independent candidate Nahiduzzaman Nishad and Mahbubur Rahman.

They demanded a free and fair environment for the polls. The candidates alleged that Awami League men are forcing the voters with the help of the administration.

Meanwhile, Election Commission Secretariat Joint Secretary Asaduzzaman Arzu, said, "Voting has been suspended at 44 polling stations in the by-election.

"The decision has been taken following allegations of irregularities after the law and order situation in the area deteriorated."

Voting in the by-polls was being held in 145 polling stations, 88 centres in the constituency's Saghata upazila and 57 centres in Fulchhari upazila with EVMs.

The constituency, which fell vacant following the death of deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, has some 339,434 voters from 17 unions.

Along with law enforcement agencies, some 1,242 CCTV cameras were installed at the polling centres to ensure a free and fair election.