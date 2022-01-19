EC starts investigating allegations of vote rigging in 2 centres of Naogaon

The Election Commission (EC) has started investigation into allegations of vote rigging at two centres of Khelna union parishad (UP) in Dhamoirhat upazila of Naogaon.

A two-member probe team led by Rajshahi Regional Election Officer Faridul Islam on Wednesday interviewed polling officers, candidates and polling agents of the two polling stations. The interview was conducted in the Dhamoirhat upazila parishad meeting room.

According to the Upazila Election Officer's Office, starting from 10am on Wednesday investigating officers took oral and written statements of the polling officials of Bhagwanpur Government Primary School and Debipur Government Primary School in Khelna union, ansar and police members, participating chairman candidates, polling agents and other election officials in charge of the election.

A probe report will be submitted to the EC very soon, Rajshahi Regional Election Officer Faridul Islam told reporters at the end of the first day of investigation.

Another member of the investigation team and District Election Officer Mahmud Hasan, Upazila Election Officer Sajjad Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat police station KM Rakibul Huda and others were present during the investigation.

Elections were held in six unions of the upazila, including Khelna Union, on 26 December. Independent chairman candidate Alhil Mahmud Chowdhury was declared the winner in that election.

On 29 December, Awami League-nominated chairman candidate Nazmul Hossain lodged a complaint with the EC alleging vote rigging at Bhagwanpur and Debipur centres in the union.

According to the complaint, votes of the dead and those living abroad were also cast. Among the two centres 99.16% votes were cast in Bhagwanpur centre. Only 11 voters were shown absent. The number of voters in the list who are dead is 26 and the number of voters abroad is 8.