EC to sit with political parties from 17 July

The Election Commision is going to hold dialogues with registered political parties from 17 July ahead of the twelfth National Election.

Thirty-nine political parties including BNP are being invited to the dialogue, which will continue till 31 July.



Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary at the Election Commission secretariat, informed reporters of the EC decision on Wednesday (7 July).

He said there would be no specific agenda for talks at the dialogue. The commission would organise the dialogue in continuation to previous commissions' practice of holding talks with political parties before elections.

According to the schedule, the Election Commission will sit in with the National Democratic Movement (NDM) on the first day (17 July).

It will hold separate dialogue with four parties a day.

Except for Awami League, BNP, and Jatiya Party, one hour has been fixed for each party.

Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party have been allotted two hours each with 20 July set for BNP and 31 for Awami League.