EC showing loyalty to govt: Iftekharuzzaman

Emerging from the Election Commission's dialogue today, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said the EC is now showing loyalty to the government.

He further alleged that the Election Commission has become a pro-government institution rather than being a state institution.

"We have no doubt about your [EC] ability. But you have to prove it. You have to work for the state, not the government. If you cannot do that then resign," Iftekharuzzaman added.

"While all people are distrustful of the election, the CEC is saying that the election was fair," he said.

The environment and fairness of the elections depend on the code of conduct of the polls-time government. Therefore, if necessary, law should be enacted in this regard," said the TIB executive director.

The dialogue of the Election Commission on Tuesday was attended by only a few eminent citizens from the civil society. Fifteen out of the 39 invited citizens attended the dialogue.

Earlier on 13 March, the Election Commission held a dialogue with academics. That dialogue was also attended by only 13 people out of 30 invitees.

The Election Commission will prepare a roadmap for the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election utilising the outcome of the series of dialogue with stakeholders.