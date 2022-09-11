EC seeks 3-year jail term for obstructing journalists in polling stations

Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan has said the Election Commission (EC) sought a maximum three-year jail term and a fine for anyone obstructing journalists from performing their duties during the upcoming national elections.

Ahsan Habib said that a proposal has been sent to the government to amend the Representation of the People Order (RPO) recommending the new law.

He gave the information while talking to reporters at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon on Sunday (11 September).

"Special provisions are being added to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) to provide security to journalists while covering the elections in polling stations," Ahsan noted.

Stating that the commission has sent proposals to the Law Ministry to make the amendments, Ahsan Habib addressed the media saying, "You are our eyes and ears."

"Instead of receiving word from us, you will gather news directly from polling stations. Keeping in mind your safety, we have made a new addition to the law.

"That is, if anyone tries to obstruct your duties, tries to harass you or damage your equipment or harm your companions, a minimum one year and maximum three years of jail sentence and a fine shall be imposed," he stated.