EC seeks 3-year jail term for obstructing journalists in polling stations

Politics

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 06:35 pm

Related News

EC seeks 3-year jail term for obstructing journalists in polling stations

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 06:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan has said the Election Commission (EC) sought a maximum three-year jail term and a fine for anyone obstructing journalists from performing their duties during the upcoming national elections.

Ahsan Habib said that a proposal has been sent to the government to amend the Representation of the People Order (RPO) recommending the new law.

He gave the information while talking to reporters at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon on Sunday (11 September).

"Special provisions are being added to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) to provide security to journalists while covering the elections in polling stations," Ahsan noted.

Stating that the commission has sent proposals to the Law Ministry to make the amendments, Ahsan Habib addressed the media saying, "You are our eyes and ears."

"Instead of receiving word from us, you will gather news directly from polling stations. Keeping in mind your safety, we have made a new addition to the law.

"That is, if anyone tries to obstruct your duties, tries to harass you or damage your equipment or harm your companions, a minimum one year and maximum three years of jail sentence and a fine shall be imposed," he stated.

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / journalist / security / RPO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

9h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

9h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

8h | Panorama
The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

10m | Videos
Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

1h | Videos
Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

1h | Videos
Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’