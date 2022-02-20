EC search panel not to publish final list of candidates

The Election Commission (EC) search committee, led by Justice Obaidul Hassan, will not be disclosing the names that will be proposed in the final list for the posts of chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.

The decision came at a meeting of the search committee held Sunday (20 February) as it shortlisted 13 out of 20 candidates.

On Tuesday, the panel will meet again and finalise the list keeping 10 names.

It will submit the final list to President Abdul Hamid on 24 February.

Meanwhile, all along the country's eminent citizens, political parties and other individuals have demanded the final list to be made public.

Earlier on Saturday, the list was shortlisted to 20 candidates by the committee after scrutinising more than 300 names proposed for the EC formation.

The search panel formed by the president sat for discussion five times and had three meetings with eminent citizens. The committee also published more than 300 names of the potential candidates proposed by political parties and eminent citizens.

The proposed candidates included professors, judges, former secretaries and former military officers. However, there is no legal obligation that the search panel will have to finalise the list from there as the committee may also finalise the list at its own discretion.

According to EC law, the search committee will carry out its responsibilities with transparency and impartiality. They will propose to the President the names of two candidates for the post of chief election commissioner and eight candidates for the four posts of election commissioner, taking into account the qualifications, disqualifications, experience, skills and reputation required by law.