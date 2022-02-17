EC search panel needs more transparency: Shujan

Politics

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 05:08 pm

Related News

EC search panel needs more transparency: Shujan

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 05:08 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Civil society organisation Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) has claimed the search committee to form the next Election Commission (EC) failed to ensure full transparency in making the names of proposed candidates public.

At a virtual press conference on Thursday, the organisation said although the panel had revealed the names of the proposed candidates, it did not mention who proposed whom.

Shujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder said it is necessary to determine the proper working procedure of the search committee following the principles of "transparency and impartiality".

Referring to a search committee member who had said they would finalise the candidates similarly to previous years, Badiul Alam said they are concerned since the previous panels lacked transparency.

"There are also serious questions whether the 2017 search committee acted impartially. It is necessary to immediately inform the people about the working procedures of the committee in order to ensure full transparency and impartiality."

The Shujan secretary noted that the names of the proposers – individuals, political parties and professional bodies – should be made public. Besides, the names of the shortlisted candidates should be revealed, interviewed and go through careful scrutiny.       

He said the committee also should publish a report detailing its work proceedings.  

Eminent lawyer and also an executive member of Shujan Shahdeen Malik said their main target is to help authorities organise a fair national election – which firstly requires a fair Election Commission.  

He termed steps undertaken by the current search committee so far better compared to previous ones.

Bangladesh / Top News

Search committee / Election Commission (EC) / Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

6h | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

7h | Pursuit
The recent years have not been kind to the royals. And Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit certainly does not help. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew's lawsuit was settled, sure, but not forgotten

4h | Panorama
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

50m | Videos
Barcelona backs in Europa League after 17 years

Barcelona backs in Europa League after 17 years

2h | Videos
Bangshal for different brands of bicycles

Bangshal for different brands of bicycles

3h | Videos
Rice bran oil’s Tk300cr boost to Bogura exports

Rice bran oil’s Tk300cr boost to Bogura exports

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 