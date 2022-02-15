EC search committee likely to send recommended names to president 24 Feb 

The Search Committee on forming the next Election Commission (EC) is likely to send their recommended names to President Abdul Hamid on 24 February for the new chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

Journalist leaders made the disclosure following a meeting with the search committee on Tuesday (15 February).

Among the invited journalist leaders, The Business Standard Editor Inam Ahmed, Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Naeem Nizam, Channel I News Head Shykh Seraj and former president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul were present at the meeting.

The Search Committee will take names proposed by political parties that are yet to submit their candidates' list for the new EC before 24 February.

Earlier on Monday, the committee had published a list of 322 names proposed by different parties, organisations and individuals.

The list includes dozens of well-known faces, but it did not mention which names were proposed by whom.

The search committee held three meetings with eminent citizens of the country on Saturday and Sunday.

The invited citizens asked the search committee to select individuals who are honest, competent, brave and believe in the spirit of the Liberation War. They also suggested women, minorities and media representatives in the new EC.

Earlier on 6 February, the committee issued a notice, seeking names to form the next election commission.

It received 329 names of candidates till Monday 5pm.