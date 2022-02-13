EC search committee to disclose proposed names on Monday

The search committee for Election Commission (EC) formation will disclose the names proposed for the post of chief election commissioner and other commissioners on Monday.

"We will accept proposal from only political parties till tomorrow. Full list will be made public in the afternoon on Cabinet Division website," Justice Obaidul Hassan, chief of the search committee, said during the third meeting with eminent citizens on Sunday.

Previous search committees, formed in 2013 and 2017, did not disclosed proposed names despite demands from political parties. However, present committee has taken an unprecedented move to made the names public.

The current search committee, formed by the president for appointing chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, published a notice on 6 February seeking names from the political parties and individuals. It also sent letters to the registered political parties for submitting names.

The committee received names of 329 candidates till Saturday. Of them, 136 names came from political parties, 40 from professionals, 34 from individuals and 99 names via email.

Meanwhile, the search committee had two meetings with eminent citizens of the country on Saturday.

The invited citizens asked the search committee to select individuals who are honest, competent, brave and believe in the spirit of liberation war. They also suggested women, minorities and media representatives in the new EC.