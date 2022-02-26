EC recruitment process was not transparent: Shahdeen Malik

Eminent Jurist Shahdeen Malik has said the recruitment process of the new Election Commission was not transparent at all as demands to reveal the parties that proposed the names were not met.

"We do not know those who have been appointed as EC. That is why we demanded to publish a shortlist with the names selected as candidates and to mention the reasons why their names appeared in the EC appointment list. So that everyone can know about them," he told The Business Standard.

Now we do not know whether the EC recruits are good or bad and what kind of commission will operate, added the Jurist.

President Abdul Hamid appointed Kazi Habibul Awal as the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners on Saturday (26 February), a day after the EC search committee submitted the shortlist of candidates.

Other members of the commission are former District and Session Judge Begum Rashida Sultana, former Brigadier General Ahsan Habib Khan, former Senior Secretary Md Alamgir and former Senior Secretary Anisur Rahman.