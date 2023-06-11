EC ready to hold Khulna city polls tomorrow, BGB deployed

The Election Commission (EC) has completed all preparations ahead of the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Distribution of all electoral materials from the city's Divisional Mohila Krira Complex will start from 11 am today.

Returning Officer Md Alauddin said voting at all centres in the KCC election will be held using electronic voting machines (EVM).

He said five candidates for the mayoral post, 136 for general councillors for 31 wards and 39 for reserved seats will compete in the election.

Two councillors for wards 13 and 24 have been elected unopposed, he said, adding that voting will start at 8 am and will continue till 4pm, without any break.

Khandaker Yasir Arefin, the deputy commissioner of Khulna, said 11 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed to ensure security in the KCC election and they have been patrolling since this morning.

Each platoon comprising 20 members of the BGB will assist 11 executive magistrates in conducting mobile court, the DC said.

Campaigning for the election started on May 26 with the allocation of election symbols and stopped on Saturday midnight as per the order of the EC.

The whole city has been wearing a festive look during the electioneering.

A total of 5,35,528 people are supposed to exercise their franchise in the 31 wards of Khulna city and there are 1,732 polling booths under 289 polling stations.