EC publishes gazette for 50 reserved seat MPs

Politics

TBS Report 
27 February, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 05:49 pm

EC publishes gazette for 50 reserved seat MPs

Among the 50 MPs, 48 are from Awami League and its allies, and two are from Jatiyo Party

File photo of Bangladesh parliament
File photo of Bangladesh parliament

The Election Commission (EC) has published gazette notification detailing the names and addresses of the elected members of parliament in the 50 reserved seats for women in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad.

Among the 50 MPs, 48 are from Awami League and its allies, and two are from Jatiyo Party, according to the notification issued today (27 February).

All the 50 women MPs were elected to their seats uncontested.

According to the polls schedule announced by the Election Commission, voting in the reserved seats was slated for 14 March.

But as only 50 candidates submitted nominations and no one withdrew their candidacy, all of them won unopposed without any need for voting.

As per the existing law, the parliamentary seats reserved for women are distributed to the parties in proportion to the seats they have won in the general elections.

The MPs elected in the general parliamentary seats cast ballots for these reserved seats.

In this year's 7 January JS polls, the Awami League secured 223 seats, the Jatiyo Party won 11, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSad), the Workers Party, and the Kalyan Party won one each, while independent candidates bagged 62 seats.

