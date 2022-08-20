EC proposal on RPO amendment ‘incomplete’: Sujan

Election commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Collected
Election commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Collected

Civic organisation Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan) has objected to the proposal made by the Election Commission regarding the amendment of Representation of the People Order, 1972 (RPO) terming it as "incomplete".

At a virtual press conference held Saturday (20 August), Sujan Secretary Dr Badiul Alam Majumder complained about the EC proposal for not taking the proposals raised in its dialogues with the political parties into consideration.

He said that among the 17 sections proposed by the EC to amend the RPO, the most important ones are to increase the power of the EC and presiding officers to cancel the vote.

Additionally, empowering the presiding officers to immediately stop polling at a particular centre or even an entire constituency if a person forcibly obstructs the election officers in conducting normal poll activities is important, he added.

Dr Majumder also highlighted making it mandatory for candidates to provide TIN certificates and file Income Tax Return as described in RPO.

Sujan further observed that the biggest obstacle to holding free, fair and acceptable elections is the non-enforcement of existing laws.

Dr Badiul Alam Majumder said the law has been turned into a weapon by unilaterally abolishing a settled system like the caretaker government.

"Caretaker government can be reintroduced if the political parties also want it. It is a completely political question," he added.

Dr Tofail Ahmed, central executive member of Sujan, said that a large part of Bangladeshi voters live abroad.

"Postal ballots should be provided for these voters," he said at the conference.

