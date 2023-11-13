EC selects 29 more local election observers, including controversial ones

The Election Commission has preliminarily finalised 29 more local organisations as election observers for the upcoming 12th National Elections.

"These organisations will have the authority to monitor the 12th national parliamentary election," states the Election Commission notice issued on Monday. However, the inclusion of some controversial organisations has sparked attention.

Previously, the EC had granted final registration to 66 local election observer organisations.

The notification emphasises that applications for inclusion as an election observation agency have undergone thorough scrutiny. In case of any objections or complaints regarding the newly added 29 organisations, individuals are encouraged to submit their concerns in writing to the Election Commission Secretary within 15 working days of the notification's publication.

After hearing the objection, a decision will be taken regarding its acceptance or rejection. The decision of the commission in this regard will be considered final.

Interestingly, several of the organisations that survived in the second round had initially applied in the first round but were not registered at that time.

Moreover, concerns have been raised about the track record of controversy and irregularities associated with some of these organisations. Additionally, a few of the organisations seem unrelated to the task of election observation.

The primarily selected organisations include the Development Organisation of the Rural Poor (DORP), Pratyasha Samajik Unnayan Sangstha, Society for Rural Basic Needs, SAARC Human Rights Foundation, Election Monitoring Forum, Rural Vision, Taraf Sartaj Shanti Sangha (TSS), Peoples Advancement Social Association, Pathway, Empowerment Through Law of the Common People (ELCOP), Jaago Foundation Trust, NICE Foundation, Women Development Organisation, Sufia Hanif Foundation, Social Advancement Community Organisation (SACO), Sober tore Amra Foundation and Bian Moni Society.

Besides, Agragati Seba Sangstha, Al-Quran Prochar Sangstha Bangladesh, International ASAF Legal Aid Foundation, Association for Rural Development, Bangladesh Human Rights Coordinating Council (BAMASP), Rajarhat Self-Reliance Organisation, Sangati Samaj Kalyan Organisation, Innovative Women Organisation, Voluntary Organisation for the Needy, Dinajpur Palli Unnayan Prachestha, Self-Development Initiative (SDI) and BEDO Socio-Economic Centre were also primarily selected.

Among these organisations, both the SAARC Human Rights Foundation and the Election Monitoring Forum have a history marked by numerous controversies and irregularities. Mohammad Abed Ali holds positions within both entities, serving as the Secretary General of one and as the Chairman of the other