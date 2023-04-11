EC picks 12 political parties in primary selection for registration

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 06:01 pm

The Election Commission (EC) has selected twelve political parties out of those seeking fresh registration after conducting a preliminary verification.

"The commission found the documents of the parties to be accurate, which will now be checked at the field level," EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told reporters at the Nirbachon Bhaban in Agargaon on Tuesday.

The registration of political parties was discussed at an informal meeting of the commission, Jahangir Alam said.

"A total of 93 parties applied for fresh registration. A committee headed by the joint secretary scrutinised these applications."

"After verification at the field level, the commission will reach a decision, which can be finalised by next June," he added.

The 12 parties emerging after the primary selection are: AB Party (Amar Bangladesh Party), Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), Bangladesh Humanist Party (BHP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Nagorik Oikya, Bangladesh Sanatan Party (BSP), Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), Bangladesh Labour Party, Bangladesh Minority Janata Party (BMJP), Bangladesh People's Party (BPP), Democratic Party and Bangladesh Liberal Democratic Party (BLDP).

The Jamaat-e-Islami backed political party Bangladesh Development Party (BDP) is not in the list. Although, most of the AB Party leaders are former leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami.

