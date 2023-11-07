EC orders probe into public stamping of boat symbol in Laxmipur-3 by-polls

EC orders probe into public stamping of boat symbol in Laxmipur-3 by-polls

EC orders probe into public stamping of boat symbol in Laxmipur-3 by-polls

The Election Commission (EC) has launched an immediate investigation into the public stamping of the boat symbol during the Laxmipur-3 by-election, following the circulation of a viral video that raised concerns about potential electoral irregularities.

An instruction to conduct the inquiry was issued on Monday (6 November) by Farhad Hossain, the returning officer for the by-election and the regional election officer of Cumilla.

The directive, accompanied by media reports and the relevant video, instructed the Laxmipur district election officer to identify the polling station where the incident occurred.

The directive also instructed officials to investigate the statements of all polling officers, law enforcement personnel, and others who were present during the event. 

A detailed report is expected to be submitted within the next three working days.

The incident occurred on Monday during the by-election held in Laxmipur-3, where the Awami League candidate, Golam Faruque Pinku, emerged victorious by a substantial margin. Faruque bagged 1,20,599 votes, while his nearest rival, Jatiya Party-nominated Md Rakib Hossain got 3,846 votes, said Returning Officer (RO) Farhad Hossain while announcing the election results at Lakshmipur Town Hall at 8pm.

The total number of voters in the constituency is 4,03,744. The turnout was 1,28,612 or 31.85%

A total of 16 magistrates including 950 police personnel, 1,495 Ansars and 1 judicial magistrate were on duty in the electoral area. 7 platoons of RAB and 6 platoons of BGB under the magistrates are working to ensure security in the entire constituency.

Laxmipur-3's parliamentary seat became vacant after the passing of Shahjahan Kamal, the Member of Parliament representing the constituency on 30 September.

