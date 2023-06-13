EC orders probe into 'attack' on Islami Andolan Bangladesh mayoral candidate during Barishal city polls

Politics

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 06:08 pm

EC orders probe into &#039;attack&#039; on Islami Andolan Bangladesh mayoral candidate during Barishal city polls

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday ordered an investigation into the alleged attack on Mufti Syed Faizul Karim, mayoral candidate of the Islamic Movement of Bangladesh, in the recently concluded Barishal City Corporation elections.

"Reports surfaced mentioning an attack on Mufti Syed Faizul Karim, ensuing protests, an agent entering a polling booth to give instructions to a voter at Kaunia Branch Hafizia Madrasa station, and a presiding officer receiving threats," reads a press release issued by the EC on Tuesday (13 June). 

The statement also said some irregularities were reported in various electronic and print media regarding the Barishal City Corporation elections.

The commission directed the Barisal Metropolitan Police commissioner to conduct an investigation into the matter and identify the persons responsible, seeking a report on the measures taken, according to the release.

Besides, the deputy commissioner of Barisal and the returning officer of Barisal City Corporation election have been instructed to investigate the said matters and submit the report to the commission by 14 June.

