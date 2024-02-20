EC okays increasing security deposits by 10 times for post of upazila chairman, 15 times for vice chairman

The Election Commission (EC) today (20 February) approved a proposal to increase the security deposits for the posts of upazila parishad chairman by 10 times.

The commission also approved a proposal to increase the required security deposit for the post of vice chairman by 15 times.

The commission took the decision at its 28th meeting, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam told reporters on the day.

He said the EC has approved the proposal to increase the security deposit of upazila parishad chairman to Tk1 lakh from the existing Tk10,000.

In line with this, the commission approved another proposal to increase the security deposit for the post of vice chairman to Tk75,000 from the existing Tk15,000.

The electoral law amendment committee, headed by Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana, brought the proposals.

The commission also approved a few other amendments, including the use of colourful posters.

Meanwhile, the committee also proposed several other amendments to the law, including abolishing voter support lists in case of independent candidates.

The EC secretary said, "The proposals approved in the commission meeting will be sent to the law ministry. The rules will be amended after vetting them."