EC not prepared for using EVMs in all 300 constituencies in next national polls: CEC

The Election Commission is not prepared for using the electronic voting machines (EVM) in all 300 constituencies in the next national elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today.

"Election Commission lacks the capability to hold elections in all constituencies using the EVMs," the CEC said in a press briefing on Tuesday (10 May).

Earlier on Monday (9 May), the Election Commissioner (EC) M Alamgir told the media that EVMs could be used in 100 seats if the political parties could gain confidence in the upcoming elections.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently said that the next national election will be held using the EVMs.

She said the development of the election process has been made by the AL government as transparent ballot box, voter list with picture and EVM were the demand of her party to ensure the voting rights of mass people.

The EVMs were first used in the country during the local government elections in 2010. However, the EVM system has triggered debate as the opposition parties have accused the government of rigging votes by manipulating the machines.

GM Quader, deputy leader of the opposition and Jatiya Party chairperson, said it is the Election Commission's responsibility to decide the manner in which the election will be held.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has said that the ruling Awami League will try to rig the election by manipulating the EVMs. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has deemed the EVMs as the ruling Awami League's new "trap".

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also opposed the government's plan to hold the election using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), noting many countries already backed off from this system due to various faults.

He said ballot papers must be used instead of EVM for holding a fair, credible and transparent election.

The BNP leader said people got a message in advance that the next polls will be marred with massive rigging and vote robbery from Obaidul Quader's comment that the election will be held using EVM and the Election Commission will remain neutral.