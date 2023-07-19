EC meeting called to remove 'ambiguity' over RPO abruptly postponed

The Election Commission (EC) wanted to hold a meeting with election experts, civil society and media representatives on July 20 to remove the "ambiguity" over the recently amended Representation of the People Order (RPO).

The invitation letter signed by EC Secretary Jahangir Alam was sent to the concerned persons on July 13. But suddenly the Election Commission postponed the meeting.

Director of Public Relations of the Election Commission Shariful Alam told the media that the meeting scheduled for July 20 to get a well-thought-out opinion and suggestion on the RPO, has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

The commission informed all the invitees about the postponement of the meeting in writing and over phone. On 4 July, parliament passed the Representation of the People Order (RPO) Amendment Bill, 2023.