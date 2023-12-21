EC meeting: AL candidates see level-playing field; oppositions say campaigns being obstructed

Although the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls candidates of the ruling Awami League believe that a level-playing field has been established for the elections, this view isn't held by either the independents or opposition candidates.

The stark contrast in opinions of the candidates came up during a meeting with the Election Commission at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the afternoon today.

Our posters are being torn down: MA Yusuf

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, MA Yusuf, Trinomool BNP candidate for Dhaka-8, complained that his party is being hindered by two groups now - the ruling party and a "vested quarter who aren't taking part in the elections."

"Both are scaring me and my workers. They are giving threats because I participated in the polls.

"We are barred from conducting campaigns and reaching out to the people. Our posters are being torn down," he said.

"We are being termed as weak candidates. But those who have black money are being called heavy weight candidates," he said.

He said the Election Commission has heard his complaints but he is not sure if they will take proper actions based on the complaints.

Dhaka-14 independent candidate ZI Russel said, "I hung some posters in the Kalyanpur area but some unknown people tore down my posters. I suspect that members of the ruling party were behind this."

He complained about it to the Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, urging him to take steps for preventing such incidents and ensure a favourable environment to conduct election campaigns.

'Boat' candidates spending up to Tk25 crore: ZI Russel

Mawlana Israfil Hossen, candidate of National people party for Dhaka 19, said, "As per the rules, no candidate can spend more than Tk25 lakh. But the candidates of 'boats' are spending huge amounts of money up to Tk25 crore."

He also alleged ruling party candidates were intimidating his workers.

"In my constituency there are 10 candidates, of them, seven are facing the same problems. I have informed the EC of the matter. But the commission did not give any satisfactory response. They said if there are allegations then action will be taken."

Everyone agreed that level-playing field ensured: Syed Khokan

Describing a completely different scenario, AL candidate for Dhaka-6 Syed Khokan said a level-playing field has been ensured and that "everyone in the meeting with the EC endorsed the statement."

However, he also said some sabotage incidents are taking place centring the JS polls.

"Buses are being set on fire in our constituencies. A train has been set on fire resulting in the deaths of some. The EC and the law enforcers will take action in these regards. Besides, we candidates will ensure [safety] in our own areas so that people can go to the polling station and cast their vote."

Dhallywood actor Ferdous Ahmed, AL candidate for Dhaka-10, said, "AL leaders and activists are providing security to people. They are also providing the people with goods after conducting peace rallies. These actions have increased the trust and faith among people. I am 100% hopeful that a huge number of voters will come to the polling centre to cast their votes."