EC invites new parties to register for upcoming national elections

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the new parties willing to contest the upcoming 12th national elections to get registered.

A public notice signed by EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker on Thursday (26 May) stated that political parties wishing to register for the upcoming elections could submit their applications till 29 August.

Political parties capable of fulfilling the conditions mentioned in the Political Parties Registration Rules, 2008 have been invited to apply for registration by the stipulated time.

The notice also mentioned the EC provided guidelines given in the Registration Form-1.

The political parties have been asked to make the application on their letterhead pads.